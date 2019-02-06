Prep Mania: Monroe upsets Monona Grove, 72-55

WISC

MONONA, Wis. - Monroe handed Monona Grove its first loss since November 27th on Tuesday night. The Cheesemakers beat the Silver Eagles, 72-55.

Monroe was led by senior point guard Sydney Hilliard, who has committed to play college basketball at Wisconsin. She scored 22 points in the Cheesemakers victory.

Monroe put up a huge defensive effort, limiting Monona Grove standout McKenna Warnock, who will play college basketball at Iowa.

Monroe improves to 13-5 on the season and is currently in sole possession of second place in the Badger South. Monona Grove falls to 16-2, but the Silver Eagles are still in first place in the conference standings.