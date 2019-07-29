Sports

PJ Murphy wins Madison City Golf tournament

Takes title at Blackhawk

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:21 PM CDT

MADISON - PJ Murphy is the champion of the 2019 Madison Men's City Golf Championship.

Murphy shot a final round 74 at Blackhawk Country Club to hold off Jim Doing by one shot.

Doing had the best score in the final round with a one-under 71.

Murphy had a four-day total of five over par 292. 

Ryan Penfield and Adam Miller tied for third at seven over par 294..

 

 

 

