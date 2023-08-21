Pioneers ready to take 'next step' in year two of the Munz era Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email UW-Platteville Football Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- After finishing 5-5 in his first season leading the UW-Platteville football team, Ryan Munz is expecting bigger things for year two. "We want to be a great team", Munz said. "In order to be a great team we have to do x, y, and z".The Pioneers return 19 starters from last year's squad and already the program's culture built."There's a baseline. We did just enough to put ourselves on the map".UW-Platteville opens up their season at Lakeland on August 31st.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News 3 people suffer burns, need life support after food truck fire in Sheboygan Madison library director looks back at career ahead of February retirement Wisconsin DOT warns of pavement buckling amid heat wave New playing surface at Madison's Mansfield Stadium helps keep players cooler MMSD welcomes 250 new staff members ahead of school year More News