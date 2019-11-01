Penn State powers past Badgers 6-1

STATE COLLEGE, PA - Penn State scored four power play goals in a 6-1 win over Wisconsin in a Big Ten men's hockey game at State College Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring 47 seconds into the game on a goal by Sam Sternschein.

Evan Barratt's power play goal at 15:10 of the first period made it 2-0 Penn State.

Wisconsin (4-3-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) got its only goal of the game with five seconds left in the first period on Cole Caulfield's power play goal - his eighth goal of the season.

But Penn State (5-1-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten) scored twice in the second twice in the third period to secure the win.

Denis Smirnov, Nate Sucese and Aarne Talvitie all added power play goals for Penn State.

It was the conference opener for both teams.

The second game of the series is Friday at 5 PM Central time.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.