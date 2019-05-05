Ted Thompson inducted into Packers Hall of Fame
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A special night for former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Thompson is the 162nd inductee into the elite group.
During his 13 year tenure as Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations, he won a Super Bowl title and six NFC North titles. He was responsible for drafting Aaron Rodgers and most recently became the senior advisor to the team.
