Packers sign former Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Olive Sagapolu #99 of the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are adding more depth to their defensive line by signing a former Wisconsin Badger.

ESPN and other media outlets reported former Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu was spotted at Packers training camp Friday morning. The team later confirmed the signing in a press release.

A new arrival at Packers camp: former Badgers DT Olive Sagapolu. pic.twitter.com/GmlB2l26JA — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2019

Olive Sagapolu signs with the #Packers. He had been waiting to be 100% healthy before signing with a team and that time is now, obviously. #Badgers — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) July 26, 2019

Sagapolu played in 44 games during his Badgers career, including 26 starts. He was limited to just 8 games in 2018 after suffering an arm injury against Northwestern, missing the final 5 games of his senior season. He went undrafted in this spring's NFL Draft, partially due to those injury concerns.

Sagapolu will likely compete for a backup spot on the Packers' roster behind starter Kenny Clark.

