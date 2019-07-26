BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Death investigation underway for missing Wisconsin brothers, Missouri man faces charges

Packers

Packers sign former Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:03 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are adding more depth to their defensive line by signing a former Wisconsin Badger.

ESPN and other media outlets reported former Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu was spotted at Packers training camp Friday morning. The team later confirmed the signing in a press release.

 

 

 

Sagapolu played in 44 games during his Badgers career, including 26 starts. He was limited to just 8 games in 2018 after suffering an arm injury against Northwestern, missing the final 5 games of his senior season. He went undrafted in this spring's NFL Draft, partially due to those injury concerns.

Sagapolu will likely compete for a backup spot on the Packers' roster behind starter Kenny Clark.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars