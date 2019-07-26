Packers sign former Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu
MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are adding more depth to their defensive line by signing a former Wisconsin Badger.
ESPN and other media outlets reported former Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu was spotted at Packers training camp Friday morning. The team later confirmed the signing in a press release.
A new arrival at Packers camp: former Badgers DT Olive Sagapolu. pic.twitter.com/GmlB2l26JA— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2019
Olive Sagapolu signs with the #Packers. He had been waiting to be 100% healthy before signing with a team and that time is now, obviously. #Badgers— Dave Heller (@dave_heller) July 26, 2019
Sagapolu played in 44 games during his Badgers career, including 26 starts. He was limited to just 8 games in 2018 after suffering an arm injury against Northwestern, missing the final 5 games of his senior season. He went undrafted in this spring's NFL Draft, partially due to those injury concerns.
Sagapolu will likely compete for a backup spot on the Packers' roster behind starter Kenny Clark.
