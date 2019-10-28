Packers vs. Panthers kickoff time moved

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aaron Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Kickoff for the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers game Nov. 10 has been changed to 3:25 p.m., according to the NFL.

The game was originally scheduled for noon at Lambeau Field.

The game will still be aired on Fox.



