Packers to play Raiders in Canada for preseason game
MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are heading to Canada.
The Packers will play an exhibition game against the Oakland Raiders at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
IG Field is the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a professional Canadian football team.
The game is set for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public June 8. The game will be televised nationally in Canada and on the Packers Television Network.
This is the Packers third preseason game to be played in Canada, according to a release by the team.
Here is a look at the Packers regular season schedule for 2019.
