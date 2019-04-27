Packers

Packers select TE Jace Sternberger in the third round of the NFL Draft



Posted: Apr 26, 2019 09:09 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 09:11 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A and M tight end Jace Sternberger  with the 75th overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night.

Sternberger was a consensus All-American selection in 2018.

The fourth through seventh rounds will be held Saturday.

The Packers traded both of their fourth round picks Thursday but will have a pick in the fifth round, two in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.

