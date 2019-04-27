Packers select TE Jace Sternberger in the third round of the NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A and M tight end Jace Sternberger with the 75th overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night.
Sternberger was a consensus All-American selection in 2018.
With the 75th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Texas A&M TE Jace Sternberger!#PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7dL2v6EZQf— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2019
The fourth through seventh rounds will be held Saturday.
The Packers traded both of their fourth round picks Thursday but will have a pick in the fifth round, two in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.
