Packers select TE Jace Sternberger in the third round of the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A and M tight end Jace Sternberger with the 75th overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night.

Sternberger was a consensus All-American selection in 2018.

The fourth through seventh rounds will be held Saturday.

The Packers traded both of their fourth round picks Thursday but will have a pick in the fifth round, two in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.

