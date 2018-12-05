Packers fire associate head coach Winston Moss after critical tweet

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Winston Moss

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have fired associate head coach Winston Moss after he shared a critical tweet Tuesday.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” interim head coach Joe Philbin wrote in an announcement saying they were parting ways with the coach. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

Moss announced on Twitter that the Packers were letting him go, adding #thankstwitter to the end of the tweet.

The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

About nine hours before the announcement, Moss had fired off a separate tweet demanding the team hire leadership that will hold Aaron Rodgers and other players to a Lombardi standard. He ended this tweet with #losingsucks.

Ponder this... what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 4, 2018

Moss later added that he had served the Packers with his heart and soul and has no regrets about his time with the team.

I have serve the Packers with all my heart and soul. I’ve given it my all. no regrets! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

This comes after the team fired head coach Mike McCarthy during a dismal 4-7-1 season. He was 125-77-2 all-time as head coach in Green Bay.

