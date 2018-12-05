Packers

Packers fire associate head coach Winston Moss after critical tweet

Posted: Dec 04, 2018 09:12 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 09:13 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have fired associate head coach Winston Moss after he shared a critical tweet Tuesday. 

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” interim head coach Joe Philbin wrote in an announcement saying they were parting ways with the coach. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

Moss announced on Twitter that the Packers were letting him go, adding #thankstwitter to the end of the tweet. 

About nine hours before the announcement, Moss had fired off a separate tweet demanding the team hire leadership that will hold Aaron Rodgers and other players to a Lombardi standard. He ended this tweet with #losingsucks.

Moss later added that he had served the Packers with his heart and soul and has no regrets about his time with the team. 

This comes after the team fired head coach Mike McCarthy during a dismal 4-7-1 season. He was 125-77-2 all-time as head coach in Green Bay.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars