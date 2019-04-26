Packers draft Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers traded up to the 21st overall pick with the Seattle Seahawks and selected Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage.
The Packers traded the 30th, 114th and 118th picks to Seattle to get Savage with the 21st pick.
With the 21st pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Maryland S Darnell Savage!#PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/sWNZfQO2nf— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 26, 2019
