Packers

Packers draft Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:49 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers traded up to the 21st overall pick with the Seattle Seahawks and selected Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage.

The Packers traded the 30th, 114th and 118th picks to Seattle to get  Savage with the 21st pick.

 

 

 

 

