Packers draft Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers traded up to the 21st overall pick with the Seattle Seahawks and selected Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage.

The Packers traded the 30th, 114th and 118th picks to Seattle to get Savage with the 21st pick.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.