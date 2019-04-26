Packers choose Michigan's Rashan Gary with 12th pick in NFL draft

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Gary is 6-4, 277 pounds and was the number one recruit in the country his senior year of high school.

He was selected All-Big Ten first team as a junior and gave up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

The Packers have another first round pick, the 30th overall.



