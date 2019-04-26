Packers choose Michigan's Rashan Gary with 12th pick in NFL draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.
Gary is 6-4, 277 pounds and was the number one recruit in the country his senior year of high school.
He was selected All-Big Ten first team as a junior and gave up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.
The Packers have another first round pick, the 30th overall.
