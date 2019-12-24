Packers beat Vikings to clinch NFC North

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Packers beat the Vikings, 23-10, on Monday Night Football to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2016.

Green Bay didn't get off to the best start, turning the ball over three times in the first half. But the team rallied in the second half, sparked by a Kevin King interception at the start of the third quarter.

The Packers have won their first game at U.S. Bank Stadium - they were 0-3 before this game. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins falls to 0-9 in Monday Night Football games.

If the Packers beat the Lions next weekend, they will earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.