Packers beat Redskins, 20-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a score, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards, and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday. Jones finished with 16 carries and had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Jones also made six catches for 58 yards. Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark. He ran for 76 yards and a score. Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.