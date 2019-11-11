Packers beat Panthers, 24-16, at a snowy Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Jones scored three touchdowns in the Packers' win over the Panthers, 24-16, in a game where it was hard to see the ball towards the end.

Carolina got on the board first, thanks to a touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Curtis Samuel. But after that, it was all Green Bay.

The Panthers failed to convert a two-point conversion in the 4th quarter, and the Packers defense held up at the goal line as time expired.

The Packers are 8-2 heading into a bye week.