Packers' Adams doubtful for Sunday's game

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two #Packers listed as questionable, two doubtful for Sunday night.



Final #GBvsKC injury report 📝 https://t.co/FFdrmh4J0k — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2019

Packers star receiver Davante Adams is listed as doubtful on the report with a turf toe injury.

Adams hasn't played since the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on September 26. In that game, he caught 10 passes for 180 yards.

The injury report also lists Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes as out for Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Mahomes dislocated his knee last week.

The Green Bay Packers (6-1) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) on Sunday Night football.

