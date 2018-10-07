Mistakes, missed field goals plague Packers in 31-23 loss to Lions
Crosby goes 1-for-5 in field goals
DETROIT, Mich. - The Packers made mistakes against the Lions, and Detroit took full advantage. Green Bay is now 2-2-1 after the 31-23 loss.
Aaron Rodgers lost two of the Packers' three fumbles, and Mason Crosby missed four field goals for the first time in his 12-year career.
Detroit's LaGarrette Blount ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the first quarter.
Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Lance Kendricks all caught passes for touchdowns.
Rodgers completed 32 of 52 passes for 442 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Mistakes, missed field goals plague Packers in 31-23 loss to Lions
- Badgers up one spot to 15 in AP football poll
- No. 16 Wisconsin beats Nebraska for Freedom Trophy, 41-24
- Prep Mania Week 8
- Brewers win again: Brew Crew beats Rockies 4-0 at Miller Park for NLDS Game 2 win
- McCarthy: Cobb ruled out for Sunday game