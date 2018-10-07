Packers

Mistakes, missed field goals plague Packers in 31-23 loss to Lions

Crosby goes 1-for-5 in field goals

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 03:37 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 03:37 PM CDT

DETROIT, Mich. - The Packers made mistakes against the Lions, and Detroit took full advantage. Green Bay is now 2-2-1 after the 31-23 loss. 

Aaron Rodgers lost two of the Packers' three fumbles, and Mason Crosby missed four field goals for the first time in his 12-year career.

Detroit's LaGarrette Blount ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the first quarter.

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Lance Kendricks all caught passes for touchdowns.

Rodgers completed 32 of 52 passes for 442 yards and 3 touchdowns. 

