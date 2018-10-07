Mistakes, missed field goals plague Packers in 31-23 loss to Lions

Getty Images

DETROIT, Mich. - The Packers made mistakes against the Lions, and Detroit took full advantage. Green Bay is now 2-2-1 after the 31-23 loss.

Aaron Rodgers lost two of the Packers' three fumbles, and Mason Crosby missed four field goals for the first time in his 12-year career.

Detroit's LaGarrette Blount ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the first quarter.

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Lance Kendricks all caught passes for touchdowns.

Rodgers completed 32 of 52 passes for 442 yards and 3 touchdowns.