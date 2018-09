Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy gave an update on Aaron Rodgers' condition following an apparent knee injury after the team’s win over the Bears on Sunday.

According to McCarthy, Rodgers will be working in a rehab group in Wednesday’s practice. He says the quarterback will be given the whole week and they will be taking it day-by-day.

McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers will work in the rehab group in today's practice...He'll be given the whole week to get ready. We'll take it day-by-day. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 12, 2018

The Green Bay Packers will be playing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.