KANSAS CITY - The Packers beat the Chiefs, 31-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Green Bay was led by Aaron Jones in both the passing and running game. Jones ran for 67 yards, but he also caught 7 passes for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers made some lethal throws. He completed 23 of his 33 attempts for a total of 305 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Packers improve to 7-1 on the season.