Green Bay Packers draft Louisville CB Jaire Alexander in first round of NFL Draft
Alexander: 'Call me a cheesehead, baby I'm coming'
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers drafted Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander on the first day of the NFL draft.
Alexander missed half of the 2017 season due to a leg and hand injury, but gives the Packers the help they need in the defensive backfield. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds.
"We think he's got the makeup to be a high-caliber player," Packers Director of College Scouting Jon-Eric Sullivan said about the draft. "As excited as we are to put him on the field, we are also excited about what he will bring to the locker room."
Alexander was chosen on the 18th pick of the draft Thursday. The team received the 18th and 248th round picks in an exchange with Seattle for picks 27, 76 and 186
The team had originally traded their 14th round pick to the New Orleans Saints. The Packers had then received the Saints' 27th and 147th pick this year and a first round pick next year.
In a video on the Green Bay Packers Twitter page, Alexander told fans he is "too excited and too happy."
"Oh my gosh where's my cheese hat right now? Call me a cheesehead, baby I'm coming," Alexander said.
The player will wear the No. 23 jersey for the Packers, according to the team's Twitter page.
"I definitely pride myself as being a versatile player," Alexander said. "I feel like I can play anywhere on the field."
Last season the Packers had a record of 7-9 and did not make it into the playoffs.
The Cleveland Browns had the first pick in the NFL Draft and chose Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.
