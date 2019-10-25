Donald Driver named finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Donald Driver #80 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he walks off the field after the Packers own 48-21 against the Atlanta Falcons during their 2011 NFC divisional playoff game at Georgia Dome on January 15, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Packers great Donald Driver is a finalist for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, according to a news release from the group.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame said Friday that Driver is one of 26 finalists on a list that includes 23 players, two coaches and one contributor.

Driver was a wide receiver at Alcorn State University from 1995 to 1998. He was drafted by the Packers in 1999 and retired after 14 seasons in 2013.

The green-and-gold WR was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame said the finalists were selected from a field of over 150 nominees by a 12-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL general managers and football executives.

The 2020 inductees will be announced on Nov. 14, according to the release. They'll be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Feb. 22, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read more about the other 25 finalists at blackcollegefootballhof.org.

