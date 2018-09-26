'Absolutely wild': Devoted Packers fan shocked after tackling tweet goes viral

PHOTOS: Devoted Packers fan shocked after tackling tweet goes viral Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A 24-year-old Baraboo man turned fan frustration into comedic relief for thousands of Packers fans with a video that went viral Sunday. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

BARABOO, Wis. - A 24-year-old Baraboo man turned fan frustration into comedic relief for thousands of Packers fans with a video that went viral Sunday.

Devoted Green Bay Packers fan Sean McGann said when he saw the flag thrown against Packers linebacker Clay Matthews during the Washington Redskins game, it was the loudest he had ever yelled during a game.

"Do they have to tuck the quarterback in? Give them a glass of milk?" McGann asked.

Crazy idea, but hear me out: what if we created a football league of the most elite athletes in the world, equipped them in the nicest gear, AND actually let them tackle each other. How cool would that be?! — Sean McGann (@seanmickeyG14) September 25, 2018

Even Matthews was upset about the roughing the passer foul. The longtime Packers star said the NFL is "getting soft."

After watching the game, McGann and his girlfriend Alyssa Gruender thought it would be funny to create a video about how ridiculous they felt the flag was.

What the video showed was McGann tackling Gruender by gently picking her up, laying her down, giving her a pillow and kissing her on the forehead. Then a flag is thrown on the play.

How to sack a quarterback in the NFL....wait nvm. pic.twitter.com/EYuOo4qNEq — Sean McGann (@seanmickeyG14) September 23, 2018

McGann admits that the video was not high production. The couple didn't have a football and at the last minute he had to eat a banana so the peel could serve as a makeshift flag.

"It wasn't planned at all," McGann said. "We didn't' have a football in our apartment and I literally ate a banana one minute before we shot the video."

Can ya boy get some love for throwing the banana flag? https://t.co/7PSpYtjw57 — Garrett Nelson (@GarrettNelson51) September 24, 2018

McGann didn't know the tweet would be so popular. After posting it at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, he went to an event and didn't check social media for another three hours. At 7:30 p.m., he realized just how big this the tweet would get.

Since the video went live, it has been viewed 5.2 million times, liked by 173,000 people, retweeted nearly 60,000 times and commented on over 2,000 times. Within a matter of days, McGann would get attention from stars like LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, Dwyane Wade and more.

"Snoop Dogg, of all people, posted it on his Instagram," McGann said. "I don't really know why Snoop Dogg did that."

McGann said his students at Sauk Prairie High School are the ones who are most excited about the sudden fame of their health teacher. They're hoping he'll make it on the show "Ellen."

“I honestly don’t even see all of it, they have to tell me," McGann said. “They’re going nuts, they’re more excited than I am, because they follow all of the accounts.”

Students and friends are asking McGann what's next after his sudden step into the social media spotlight. Because of this he started sharing the video on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

"People keep telling me I should take advantage of this moment,” McGann said

McGann said he and Gruender are planning to make more videos in the future.

"It's been absolutely wild," McGann said about the whole experience.