Packers WR Davante Adams ruled out of Sunday's game against Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Packers injury report.

Adams is listed as having a toe injury.

He did not practice all week after suffering a turf toe injury during the Sept. 26 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. During that game, Adams had 10 receptions for 180 yards.

Davante Adams ruled out for Sunday vs. the Cowboys.



Final #GBvsDAL injury report 📝: https://t.co/P7PfgPiiSj pic.twitter.com/SesRJ76k1F — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 4, 2019

Adams leads the team in receiving yards with 378 and receptions with 25.

Running back Jamaal Williams suffered a concussion during the Eagles game and is also listed as out for the Cowboys game.

Cornerback Tony Brown is also listed as out after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Packers will play the Cowboys Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.