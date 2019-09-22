Sports

Packers win 27-16 against Denver Broncos

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 03:00 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers won 27-16 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards with one touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Running back Aaron Jones ran 19 yards for two touchdowns.

The Packers are now 3-0 this season. Their next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

 

