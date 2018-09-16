Packers, Vikings tie at Lambeau

The Packers ran out of time Sunday at Lambeau and tied the Vikings 29-29.

Green Bay - It figured to be a two-team race in the NFC north between the Packers and the Vikings.

Sunday, we saw how just how even these two teams can be. Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 35-yard field as time expired in overtime, and the game ended 29-29. Carlson also missed kicks of 48 and 49 yards.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit five of six field goals, including three in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds to go in regulation to cut the Packers lead to 29-27. Then Cousins floated a perfect ball to Stefon Diggs to knot the game 29.

Cousins drove Minnesota into the red zone before calling timeout with four seconds left. The snap and the hold were good, but Carlson's potential game-winning kick sailed wide right.

The tie overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score.



Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter. The Vikings had come back from a 20-7 deficit at the start of the fourth.