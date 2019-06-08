Sports

Packers to honor life, legacy of Bart Starr

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Packers home opener will include a celebration of the life and legacy of the late pro-football hall of fame quarterback Bart Starr. 

The organization announced Friday that the Sept. 15 game against the Vikings will include a halftime program and ceremony to honor Starr. 

Dozens of alumni, including some of Starr's former teammates, will be in attendance. 

The Packers will also award a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation.

Starr died in May after suffering an illness, his family said. The Packers announced his death on May 26. Starr had a serious stroke in 2014. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars