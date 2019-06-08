Packers to honor life, legacy of Bart Starr

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Packers home opener will include a celebration of the life and legacy of the late pro-football hall of fame quarterback Bart Starr.

The organization announced Friday that the Sept. 15 game against the Vikings will include a halftime program and ceremony to honor Starr.

Dozens of alumni, including some of Starr's former teammates, will be in attendance.

The Packers will also award a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation.

Starr died in May after suffering an illness, his family said. The Packers announced his death on May 26. Starr had a serious stroke in 2014.

