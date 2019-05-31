Packers suffer first injury of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles tendon, according to Sports Illustrated writer Michael Silver.

One significant piece of the Packers' new-look offense will be severely hobbled during the rest of the offseason and beyond: New coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles' tendon playing in a Knockout game on a Lambeau hoops court Wednesday night and will have surgery Sunday... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 31, 2019

LaFleur has been very active on the sideline during the Packers' organized team activities this spring.

He tore his Achilles tendon while playing basketball Wednesday night, according to Silver. He is scheduled to have surgery Sunday.



