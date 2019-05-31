Sports

Packers suffer first injury of the season

Head coach tears Achilles tendon

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles tendon, according to Sports Illustrated writer Michael Silver.

 

 

LaFleur has been very active on the sideline during the Packers' organized team activities this spring.  

He tore his Achilles tendon while playing basketball Wednesday night, according to Silver.  He is scheduled to have surgery Sunday.
 

