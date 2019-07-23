Packers sign Dean Lowry to extension

GREEN BAY -

The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a contract extension Tuesday.

It's a reported three-year, $20.325 million dollar extension.

Lowry, who was drafted out of Northwestern in the fourth round (No. 137 overall) by the Packers in 2016, has only missed one game in his first three years, appearing in 47 regular-season contests with 19 starts.

In three seasons, he has registered 105 tackles (69 solo), seven sacks, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Lowry saw action in all 16 games and made eight starts in 2018, setting career highs in tackles (57), solo tackles (39), sacks (three) and passes defensed (four) while also registering the first forced fumble of his career.

He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance vs. Tampa Bay in Week 13 in 2017.

Lowry posted four tackles (all solo), a sack, a QB pressure and a QB hit, and registered his first career TD after recovering a QB Jameis Winston fumble forced by DL Kenny Clark at the Green Bay 38 late in the second quarter and returning it 62 yards.

He became just the seventh Green Bay player (since 1982) to register a sack and a defensive TD in the same game.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.