Packers select Elgton Jenkins in the second round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers selected Mississippi State center/guard Elgton Jenkins with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Jenkins is 6-4, 310 pounds and is regarded by many as the top ranked center in this year's draft, but has played every position on the offensive line.

With Corey Linsley the starter at center for the Packers, Jenkins will likely see more time at the guard position

The Packers will also have the 75th overall pick in the draft Friday night, the 12th selection in the third round.

