Packers scrape past Bears, 21-13, in 200th matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. - For the third game in a row, the Packers have beaten their rivals to the south.

Thanks to a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams in the first quarter, the Packers snagged the lead. With less than two minutes left in the first half, the Bears' kicker made a 30-yard field goal to bring the score to 7-3.

In response, the Packers' running back Tyler Ervin set a season high with a 46-yard kickoff return.

SWERVIN' ERVIN!



Tyler Ervin with a 46-yard kickoff return, the #Packers' longest of the season!#CHIvsGB | #GoPackGo — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 15, 2019

Ultimately, the Packers weren't able to turn Ervin's impressive run into points. Green Bay (11-3) held a four-point lead at the half.

At the beginning of the second half, the Packers immediately jumped into the action and brought the score to 14-3 thanks to a 17-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones. Just a bit later in the third quarter, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Jake Kumerow to bring the Packers deep into the red zone. Jones was then able to punch it in for his second touchdown of the day.

To kick off the start of the fourth quarter, the Bears made a 27-yard field goal, bringing the score to 21-6.

With nearly eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Bears scored their first touchdown of the day, bringing the score to 21-13. Chicago (7-7) had one more shot down by eight with under four minutes to go, but failed to capitalize in the 200th matchup between two of the NFL's premier franchises.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.