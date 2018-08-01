Packers Ryan out for season

Linebacker Jake Ryan is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Green Bay - Green Bay - Packers linebacker Jake Ryan will miss the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury occurred during Monday's training camp session.

Ryan's been a key member of the Packers' linebacker core since the team drafted him in 2015. He racked up 81 tackles last year, and he has 213 in his first three seasons.

The Packers feared the worst, but general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't ready to hit the panic button when it comes to acquiring another player.

"I think the best practice is patience," Gutenkunst said. "We have some young players that have showed some promise out there, and kind of let them continue to grow into those kind of roles and see what we have. At the same time we're kind of always behind-the-scenes preparing for anything."

Rookie third-round pick Oren Burks is expected to get more playing time in Ryan's absence.