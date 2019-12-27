Packers running back Jones shoots for two milestones

Jones leads the NFL with 19 total TDs this season.

Jones leads the NFL with 19 total TDs this season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Packers will have three goals in mind when they play at Detroit in Sunday's regular season finale.

Green Bay's team goal is to win and give themselves a chance at a first round bye in the playoffs. The other two goals involve running back Aaron Jones.

Jones leads the NFL with 19 total touchdowns (16 rushing, 3 receiving). One more will tie him for the franchise record of 20 set by Ahman Green in 2003.

16 more rushing yards will give Jones 1,000 for the season, making him the first Packers back to hit that mark since Eddie Lacy in 2014.

Jones eluded reporters during Thursday's locker room media availability, but his teammates were more than happy to brag about the 2017 fifth round pick.

"I don't know if he told you when he first got here. I called out and said that he's going to be the player that he is today," receiver Davante Adams said while trying hold back a smile. "So I'd like to take a little bit of credit for that. But he's a great player. He's obviously contributed a lot to this team's success as far as putting points on the board."

The Packers can clinch a first round bye with a win over the Lions. A Packers win coupled with a Seahawks win over the 49ers would give Green Bay home field throughout the playoffs.