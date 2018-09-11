Packers place WR Trevor Davis on IR

The Green Bay Packers claimed CB Deante Burton off of waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, placed WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve, signed CB Will Redmond to the practice squad and released S Marwin Evans from the practice squad.

Burton, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound first-year player, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State on May 1, 2017.

He spent his entire rookie season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Burton started this season on the Falcons’ practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster last Wednesday and appeared on defense and special teams in Week 1.

He will wear No. 39 for the Packers.

Redmond, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound third-year player, was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury and the first eight games of 2017 with an ankle injury.

Redmond was released by the 49ers on Oct. 31, 2017, and signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to the practice squad on Nov. 9, 2017, where he spent the rest of the season.

He was released by the Chiefs on Sept. 1. Redmond will wear No. 25 for the Packers.