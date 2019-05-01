Packers pick up option on Kenny Clark
Defensive tackle signed through 2020
Green Bay - The Packers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark, according to NFL insider Field Yates. This will keep him in Green Bay for the next two seasons.
The 23-year-old former UCLA Bruin was the Packers first round pick in 2016.
Clark, who Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently referred to as "a dominant player," has increased his production in each of his first three years in Green Bay. He tallied career-highs in sacks (6), solo tackles (36), and passes defensed (3) last season.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Previous Story
NBA head coach Luke Walton accused of sexual assault
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next Story
Bucks dominate Celtics with 123-102 win to tie series in Milwaukee