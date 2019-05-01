Livestream

Packers pick up option on Kenny Clark

Defensive tackle signed through 2020

Green Bay - The Packers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark, according to NFL insider Field Yates. This will keep him in Green Bay for the next two seasons.

The 23-year-old former UCLA Bruin was the Packers first round pick in 2016. 

Clark, who Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently referred to as "a dominant player," has increased his production in each of his first three years in Green Bay. He tallied career-highs in sacks (6), solo tackles (36), and passes defensed (3) last season. 

