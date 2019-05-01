Packers pick up option on Kenny Clark

Clark had a career-high six sacks in 2018.

Green Bay - The Packers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark, according to NFL insider Field Yates. This will keep him in Green Bay for the next two seasons.

The 23-year-old former UCLA Bruin was the Packers first round pick in 2016.

Clark, who Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently referred to as "a dominant player," has increased his production in each of his first three years in Green Bay. He tallied career-highs in sacks (6), solo tackles (36), and passes defensed (3) last season.