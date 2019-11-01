Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith cited on suspicion of marijuana possession

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Za'Darius Smith

RACINE, Wis. - Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has been cited for marijuana possession.

According to court records, Smith was also driving 20-24 mph over the speed limit last month.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the citations stem from a Sept. 29 traffic stop while Smith and two other teammates were returning to Green Bay from a trip to Chicago.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the 27-year-old Smith was pulled over after deputies clocked him going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.

No drugs were found on any of the players, but a search found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge inside a duffel back in the rear of the SUV. Smith was the only one cited.

Racine County officials filed a complaint Oct. 21 for Smith's speeding citation, and the citation for marijuana possession was filed Oct. 30.

Packers officials say they are aware of the situation and declined to comment further.

Smith's initial court appearance has been scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.