Packers offering free hot drinks for fans attending Packers-Bears game

Getty

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Fans will want to dress warm for when they to pack into Lambeau Field Sunday when the Chicago Bears come to town because temperatures are expected to be below freezing.

Due to the cold weather, the Packers announced that they will team up with Delaware North to provide free Kwik Trip hot chocolate and hot cider to fans who attend Sunday's game.

To help fans stay warm in the Frozen Tundra, we'll be offering free hot chocolate & hot cider at Sunday's Fan Appreciation Game vs. the Bears! ☕ https://t.co/bYRSxamI0V — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 13, 2019

The free drinks are limited to two per customer.

Health officials are reminding fans to dress appropriately, drink warm beverages and watch for signs of hypothermia.

