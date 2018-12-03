Packers management: Rodgers will have 'no part' in hiring new head coach after McCarthy

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy

Green Bay - Packers management addressed the media one day after firing head coach Mike McCarthy. Team president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst were asked repeatedly about who would make the final decision regarding the next coach.

"Brian and I are together on this," Murphy said. "We're going to hire a very strong candidate to get us back to where we want to be. The most important thing is the people and the relationships."

The Packers first-year GM echoed Murphy's thoughts.

"I wouldn't have felt comfortable if it wasn't for the people involved, going forward with that structure," Gutekunst said. "That's what it's about. It's really about the people. And I feel very confident we're gonna get the right guy in this." Team president Mark Murphy said Aaron Rodgers will not be part of the hiring process.

Murphy's answer to whether or not quarterback Aaron Rodgers is involved in the coaching search was simple. "No. He's free to provide input and talk to us, but he's not going to be part of the process."

He quickly added that Rodgers didn't get McCarthy fired. "Aaron was no part at all in the decision to move on from Mike."

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. General manager Brian Gutekunst says he isn't worried about the structure of Packers management.