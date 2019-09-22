Sports

Packers hold off Broncos in the first half

By:

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 01:26 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:26 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers lead 17-10 at the end of the first half against the Denver Broncos.

The Packers took an early lead following a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Broncos later retaliated with a touchdown within the first minute of the second quarter. A few minutes later, Mason Crosby completed a field goal to give the Packers the lead once again. With just under 4 minutes left in the half, the Broncos scored a field goal to tie the game.

A last-minute fumble recovery in the second quarter later led to a touchdown by Aaron Jones to give the Packers a 7-point lead.

The Packers are 2-0 so far this season.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars