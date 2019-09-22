Packers hold off Broncos in the first half
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers lead 17-10 at the end of the first half against the Denver Broncos.
The Packers took an early lead following a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Broncos later retaliated with a touchdown within the first minute of the second quarter. A few minutes later, Mason Crosby completed a field goal to give the Packers the lead once again. With just under 4 minutes left in the half, the Broncos scored a field goal to tie the game.
A last-minute fumble recovery in the second quarter later led to a touchdown by Aaron Jones to give the Packers a 7-point lead.
The Packers are 2-0 so far this season.
