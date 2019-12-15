Packers hold off Bears, move to 11-3
GB: Won 7 of last 8 vs. Chicago
Green Bay - Aaron Jones ran for two scores and Davante Adams caught another as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 in the 200th edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry.
With the win the Packers sweep the regular-season series between the two teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons.
Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener. The Packers improved to 19-5 against their NFC North rival with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Green Bay clinches a playoff berth if the Rams lose at Dallas.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Wisconsin's Taylor, Biadasz named to AP All-America team
- Packers hold off Bears, move to 11-3
- UW-Whitewater holds off St. John's, advances to title game
- Badger volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M, advances to Elite 8
- Packers offering free hot drinks for fans attending Packers-Bears game
- Jonathan Taylor wins back-to-back Doak Walker Awards