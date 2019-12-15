PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Packers hold off Bears, move to 11-3

Green Bay - Aaron Jones ran for two scores and Davante Adams caught another as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 in the 200th edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry. 

With the win the Packers sweep the regular-season series between the two teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. 

Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener. The Packers improved to 19-5 against their NFC North rival with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Green Bay clinches a playoff berth if the Rams lose at Dallas.

