Packers hire nephew of Dick Butkus
Luke Butkus is assistant offensive line coach
GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have named Luke Butkus assistant offensive line coach and Rayna Stewart special teams quality control coach.
Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcements Thursday.
Butkus comes to Green Bay after serving as the offensive line coach for the University of Illinois for the past three seasons (2016-18), a position he also held for the Fighting Illini in 2012.
Between the two stints at his alma mater, he was the assistant offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15). Butkus, the nephew of former Chicago Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, worked as a quality control assistant for the Seattle Seahawks (2010-11) and as an offensive assistant/assistant offensive line coach for the Bears (2007-09). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Oregon (2005-06).
As a player, Butkus was a two-time All-Big Ten selection at center and served as a captain of the 2001 Big Ten championship team.
He had stints in the NFL with Chicago (2002) and the San Diego Chargers (2003), while also playing in NFL Europe with the Cologne Centurions (2002) and Rhein Fire (2003).
Stewart brings experience across numerous levels of football to Green Bay.
He has spent the past four seasons at Vanderbilt, first as director of player development (2015-17) and then as special teams quality control coach (2018).
Stewart was a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2009-11, a graduate assistant at Northwestern University from 2007-08 and a training-camp intern for the Indianapolis Colts in 2004.
He also worked as an athletic director, coach and teacher at high schools in Tennessee and Illinois.
As a player, Stewart was a two-time All-America cornerback at Northern Arizona University and was selected in the fifth round (No. 143 overall) of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers.
He played in 71 career games as a defensive back for the Oilers (1996-97), Miami Dolphins (1998) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1999-2000).
