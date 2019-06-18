Packers confirm training camp dates

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aaron Jones

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday the schedule for 2019 Packers Training Camp.

As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.

All practices that are open to the public will take place at 10:15 a.m., except for the joint practices with the Houston Texans, which are to be determined.

With a theme of “Back to Football,” training camp kicks off with a practice on Thursday, July 25.

It will be the first of four straight practices as part of the opening week.

The Packers will hold three practices (July 30-31 and August 1), before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 2.

On Sunday, August 4, the team will hold an open practice before welcoming the Houston Texans for two joint practices on August 5-6 prior to facing them in the preseason opener at home on Aug. 8.

Following the preseason contest against the Texans, Green Bay will hold three open practices (Aug. 10, Aug. 11 and Aug. 13), before going on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 15.

The Packers will have the final two open practices of training camp on Aug. 18-19, leading into a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

The team’s final preseason contest will take place at Lambeau Field on Aug. 29 against Kansas City Chiefs.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

Please also note that all practice dates and times are subject to change.

The annual Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, is scheduled for Friday evening, Aug. 2, at Lambeau Field.

The format will be a full practice to accomplish the team’s preparation goals for the regular season.

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere with use of the video boards featuring promotions by Fleet Farm and Oshkosh Corporation, as well as gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

The doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay’s two home preseason games, presented by Bellin Health, are slated for Aug. 8, vs. Houston, and Aug. 29, vs. Kansas City.

The Packers’ two road preseason contests are at Baltimore, Aug. 15, and vs. Oakland in Winnipeg, Aug. 22.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.