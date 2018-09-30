Packers, Brewers overlap in schedule means big day for sports fans

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin sports fans will have plenty to watch Sunday.

The Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park at 2:10 p.m. for their regular season finale. The Brewers (94-67) are currently tied with the Chicago Cubs at the top of the NL Central. The Cubs will be playing against the St. Louis Cardinals at the same time as the Brewers.

The answer to who will win the NL Central division will be decided either today or possibly tomorrow. If both the Cubs and Brewers win, or both teams lose, they'll face off Monday at Wrigley Field to decide the division champion, while the losing team would play Tuesday in the National League Wild Card.

If the Brewers win and Cubs lose Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee will earn its first division title since 2011. The Cubs would then host the Wild-Card game on Monday. If the Cubs win and Brewers lose Sunday, the Cubs will take the division title and the Brewers will host the Wild-Card game Monday.

But Miller Park isn't the only place that will be filled with fans Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are looking for a bounce-back win against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field. That game kicks off at noon on WISC-TV.