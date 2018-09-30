Packers blank the Bills at Lambeau
Green Bay moves to 2-1-1
With the eyes of the Wisconsin sports world on the Brewers, the Packers quietly pitched a 22-0 shutout of the Bills at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers went 22 of 40 through the air with a touchdown and an interception.
Jimmy Graham caught his first touchdown in a Packers uniform to open the scoring. Running back Aaron Jones punched in a three-yard touchdown run to cap an nine-play, 83-yard drive in the second quarter. Mason Crosby hit the first of his three field goals as time expired in the first half to give the Pack a 16-0 lead. The Bills never answered.
The Packers (2-1-1) defense suffocated Buffalo's offense, sacking quarterback Josh Allen seven times and intercepting him twice.