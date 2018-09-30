Packers blank the Bills at Lambeau

Jimmy Graham caught his first career Packers touchdown Sunday vs. the Bills.

With the eyes of the Wisconsin sports world on the Brewers, the Packers quietly pitched a 22-0 shutout of the Bills at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers went 22 of 40 through the air with a touchdown and an interception.

Jimmy Graham caught his first touchdown in a Packers uniform to open the scoring. Running back Aaron Jones punched in a three-yard touchdown run to cap an nine-play, 83-yard drive in the second quarter. Mason Crosby hit the first of his three field goals as time expired in the first half to give the Pack a 16-0 lead. The Bills never answered.

The Packers (2-1-1) defense suffocated Buffalo's offense, sacking quarterback Josh Allen seven times and intercepting him twice.