Packers beat the Broncos, move to 3-0

Preston and Za'Darius Smith combined for five of the Packers six sacks.

Green Bay - The Packers improved to 3-0 with a 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 17 of 29 passing for 235 yards and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Running back Aaron Jones had just 19 yards rushing, but he found the end zone twice. Jamaal Williams had 59 yards on 12 carries.

The Packers defense frustrated Denver quarterback Joe Flacco all afternoon, sacking him six times and forcing an interception. Preston Smith led the charge with three sacks, Za'Darius Smith had two, and rookie Rashan Gary added another. Rookie Darnell Savage had the INT.

The loss dropped Denver to 0-3. They've never beaten the Packers in Wisconsin.

The Packers have a quick turnaround as they prepare for the Eagles (1-2) in a Thursday night game at Lambeau Field.