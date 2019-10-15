Sports

Packers beat Lions, 23-22

Crosby's last second field goal wins it

GREEN BAY - Mason Crosby kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 23-22 at Lambeau Field Monday night.

The Lions built a 22-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on Matt Prater's 54-yard field goal.

An Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard 35-yard touchdown pass with 9:03 left brought the Packers to within 22-20.

Rodgers then drove the Packers down the field in the final two minutes before Crosby kicked the game winning field goal.

Rodgers was 24-39 for 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. 

Jamaal Williams had 14 carries for 104 yards and had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown catch.

The Packers are now 5-1 and host the Oakland Raiders Sunday at noon at Lambeau Field.

The Lions fell to 2-2-1.

 

 

 

