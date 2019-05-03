Packers announce dates for shareholders meeting, training camp

The shareholders meeting will take place rain or shine, according to team officials.

The shareholders meeting will take place rain or shine, according to team officials.

Green Bay - Green Bay Packers fans and shareholders making their summer plans can mark their calendars now. the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Lambeau Field.

The team will open training camp the next day.

Kicking off the first day of training camp, the Packers Experience will return for another year, with three days of free special activities, live entertainment, alumni Q&A sessions and football fun for fans of all ages from July 25 through July 27. The festivities will take place in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

The full training camp schedule will be announced as soon as dates are finalized.

The formal notice of the Annual Meeting, including proxy materials, will be sent in mid-June. The organization again is recommending that shareholders receive their materials via email and subsequently vote online, as it is the most sustainable and resource-friendly method. Shareholders can register for this process online at www.packersowner.com.