Packers announce 2019 regular season schedule

GREEN BAY - The 2019 Naitonal Football League regular season schedule was released Wednesday night.

The Green Bay Packers will be featured in five prime time games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

Preseason Schedule

Houston Texans ​​​​: Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. At Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Thursday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Oakland Raiders: TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

TBD Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

Regular Season Schedule

At Chicago Bears: Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m. NBC

Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m. Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, September 15 at noon FOX

Sunday, September 15 at noon Denver Broncos: Sunday, September 22 at noon FOX

Sunday, September 22 at noon Philadelphia Eagles: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m. At Dallas Cowboys: Sunday, October 6 at 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday, October 6 at 3:25 p.m. Detroit Lions: Monday, October 14 at 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Monday, October 14 at 7:15 p.m. Oakland Raiders: Sunday, October 20 at noon CBS

Sunday, October 20 at noon At Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, October 27 at 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, October 27 at 7:20 p.m. At Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday, November 3 at 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, November 3 at 3:25 p.m. Carolina Panthers: Sunday, November 10 at noon FOX

Sunday, November 10 at noon Bye Week: Sunday, November 17

Sunday, November 17 At San Francisco 49ers: Sunday, November 24 at 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday, November 24 at 3:25 p.m. At New York Giants: Sunday, December 1 at noon FOX

Sunday, December 1 at noon Washington Redskins: Sunday, December 8 at noon FOX

Sunday, December 8 at noon Chicago Bears: Sunday, December 15 at noon FOX

Sunday, December 15 at noon At Minnesota Vikings: Monday, December 23 at 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Monday, December 23 at 7:15 p.m. At Detroit Lions: Sunday, December 29 at noon FOX

Sunday, December 29 at noon

