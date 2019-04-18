Packers announce 2019 regular season schedule
Five prime time games featured
GREEN BAY - The 2019 Naitonal Football League regular season schedule was released Wednesday night.
The Green Bay Packers will be featured in five prime time games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.
Game On: The 2019 #Packers schedule is here! 🕹— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 18, 2019
📅: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0BDpkJKgZv
Preseason Schedule
- Houston Texans : Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m.
- Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
- At Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m.
- Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
- Oakland Raiders: TBD
- Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
- Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.
- Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
Regular Season Schedule
- At Chicago Bears: Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m.
- NBC
- Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, September 15 at noon
- FOX
- Denver Broncos: Sunday, September 22 at noon
- FOX
- Philadelphia Eagles: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m.
- FOX/NFLN/Amazon
- At Dallas Cowboys: Sunday, October 6 at 3:25 p.m.
- FOX
- Detroit Lions: Monday, October 14 at 7:15 p.m.
- ESPN
- Oakland Raiders: Sunday, October 20 at noon
- CBS
- At Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, October 27 at 7:20 p.m.
- NBC
- At Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday, November 3 at 3:25 p.m.
- CBS
- Carolina Panthers: Sunday, November 10 at noon
- FOX
- Bye Week: Sunday, November 17
- At San Francisco 49ers: Sunday, November 24 at 3:25 p.m.
- FOX
- At New York Giants: Sunday, December 1 at noon
- FOX
- Washington Redskins: Sunday, December 8 at noon
- FOX
- Chicago Bears: Sunday, December 15 at noon
- FOX
- At Minnesota Vikings: Monday, December 23 at 7:15 p.m.
- ESPN
- At Detroit Lions: Sunday, December 29 at noon
- FOX
