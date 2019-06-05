Oh, Canada! Packers to play the Raiders in Manitoba

This will be the first NFL game played in Canada since 2013.

Green Bay - The Packers will take their show north of the border for one exhibition game this preseason. Green Bay will take on the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Technically a Raiders home game, it will be played on Aug. 22 at 33,000-seat IG Field. The Packers last Canadian game was a preseason contest versus the Bills in 1997. That game was played in Toronto. It will be the Raiders' first game ever in Canada and the first for any NFL team since the Buffalo Bills played games in Toronto from 2008-13.

The Raiders had been looking to move one of their home preseason games after taking until March to sign a lease to remain at the Oakland Coliseum for one more season before a planned move to Las Vegas.