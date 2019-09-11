No. 2 ranked Waterloo volleyball sweeps New Glarus
WATERLOO, Wis. - Waterloo girls’ volleyball team slipped a spot in the Division 3 rankings from first to second this week.
In the second set, New Glarus’s Grace Nommensen set it to Lola Gillaspie. She hit it off the Pirate block for the kill.
Later on, Waterloo’s Brooke Mosher with the backset to freshman Rylee Duessler. She got the kill.
Waterloo’s Michael Riege served 14 straight points for the Pirates.
Waterloo swept New Glarus in three games.
