New Mexico tops Badgers, 59-50

BROOKLYN - New Mexico defeated the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team 59-50 at the Roman Legends Classic at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

Nate Reuvers scored 16 points to lead Wisconsin, but fouled out in the final minutes of the game.

D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points for the Badgers (5-3).

Four New Mexico (6-3) players scored in double figures led by Jaquan Lyle's 14 points.

Wisconsin had 14 turnovers in the game.

The Badgers will be home for Thanksgiving then hit the road for their next game, Wednesday, December 4th at N.C. State.

